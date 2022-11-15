«We know that peace for Ukraine is approaching. For our whole country, ”said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video on Telegram, after having visited the city of Kherson during the day, liberated from Russian occupation in recent days. In a phone call with the US joint chief of staff Mark Milley, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny, however, specifies that “Ukraine will not accept compromises” in the event of negotiations. “There is only one condition for the negotiations – he said – Russia must leave all conquered territories”. Meanwhile, the IAEA has announced that it will send other expert missions to 3 nuclear power plants including Chernobyl, following a request from Kiev
-
Macron to Xi, convince Putin to return to the negotiating table
Emmanuel Macron asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to intercede with Vladimir Putin to persuade him to return to the “negotiating table” on the war in Ukraine. This was announced by the Elysée, after the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 between the French president and Xi. Macron “asked China to help convey messages to President Putin to avoid escalation and seriously return to the negotiating table,” said the French presidency, according to which he also urged the Chinese president to “unite” their “forces »Against the war in Ukraine, stressing that the” stability “of the world is also in the” interest “of China. It is appropriate to “join forces to respond to major international issues, such as climate, to name one, but also to international crises such as the war launched by Russia in Ukraine, for which the G20 is an appropriate format,” Macron said. at the opening of their bilateral.
-
Zelensky at G20, concrete steps from Moscow for peace or it’s a scam
If Russia does not take “concrete actions” to achieve peace, it means that it wants to “deceive” the world and freeze the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his speech to the leaders of the G20, according to an informed source heard by ANSA. Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine must be offered the possibility of a just peace, without compromising on its sovereignty.
-
Zelensky at G20, serving roof at Moscow’s hydrocarbon prices
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the leaders of the G20 – which he calls the G19 – to impose a ceiling on the prices of hydrocarbons exported from Russia in response to the campaign of terror unleashed against Ukrainian energy structures, thus limiting the export capacity of Kiev. . This was reported by an informed source heard by ANSA. “If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer should be a forced restriction of export prices for Russia,” Zelensky said. .