Macron to Xi, convince Putin to return to the negotiating table

Emmanuel Macron asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to intercede with Vladimir Putin to persuade him to return to the “negotiating table” on the war in Ukraine. This was announced by the Elysée, after the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 between the French president and Xi. Macron “asked China to help convey messages to President Putin to avoid escalation and seriously return to the negotiating table,” said the French presidency, according to which he also urged the Chinese president to “unite” their “forces »Against the war in Ukraine, stressing that the” stability “of the world is also in the” interest “of China. It is appropriate to “join forces to respond to major international issues, such as climate, to name one, but also to international crises such as the war launched by Russia in Ukraine, for which the G20 is an appropriate format,” Macron said. at the opening of their bilateral.