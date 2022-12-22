Thanking the US Congress, Zelensky handed over a Ukrainian flag signed by Kiev troops. The US announces the shipment of a new package of weapons to Kiev, which for the first time will include Patriot missiles
-
Kiev: Russians want to “steal” two thousand children from occupied areas
The Russian authorities want to bring up to 2,000 children residing in the occupied Ukrainian territories to Moscow under the pretext of a trip to see a New Year’s performance: the exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this during a press conference, as reported Ukrinform. “Now the occupiers are trying to collect about 1,500-2,000 children from the temporarily occupied territories and, under the pretext of the New Year holidays, want to take them, as they claim, to the New Year’s performance in Moscow – said Fedorov -. But we remember well the month of September, when the Russians collected children from Energodar and Kamianka-Dniprovska, claiming they would keep them for a week, but returned them after two months”. Fedorov then urged all parents remaining in the occupied areas not to allow Russians to bring their children to Russia.
-
Zelensky to the US Congress: “Ukraine is alive and fighting”
Standing ovation and applause for Volodymyr Zelensky at the American Congress on the Italian night between 21 and 22 December. The Ukrainian president addressed the US senators and congressmen directly. Also present in the room was Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelensky spoke to Congress in March but via video link. In his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky mentioned the Second World War and the Ardennes offensive and said that Ukraine will never surrender: «Defying all odds, Ukraine has not fallen. Ukraine is alive and fighting». “Russian tyranny has lost control over us, the battle continues and we must defeat the Kremlin on the battlefield.” Thanking Congress, Zelensky – who also met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday 21st – handed over a Ukrainian flag signed by the troops in Kiev. The US announces the shipment of a new package of weapons to Kiev, which for the first time will include Patriot missiles
Read: Zelensky in the White House. Biden: We will help you for a just peace
-
Zelensky: aid is an investment in global security
“I want to thank the Americans” and tell them that the aid granted to Kiev “is not charity but an investment in global security and democracy”. Volodymyr Zelensky is evidently moved speaking in the American Congress, from which he is greeted with a standing ovation and a shower of applause. “It’s too much for me,” he says, thanking Republican and Democratic senators, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Next year will be critical,” Zelensky admits to Congress. “You can speed up our victory,” he adds, indirectly referring to the aid that is being evaluated and which is met with skepticism from some Republicans. The Ukrainian president speaks of Russia as a “terrorist state” which must be held responsible for the war: Moscow could stop the aggression “if it wanted to”. Then he also sends a message to the Russians that, in his opinion, they will be free “only when they defeat the Kremlin in their minds. Russian tyranny has lost control over us. The fight continues and we must defeat the Kremlin on the battlefield,” he says, interrupted by applause several times.