07:10

Zelensky to the US Congress: “Ukraine is alive and fighting”

Standing ovation and applause for Volodymyr Zelensky at the American Congress on the Italian night between 21 and 22 December. The Ukrainian president addressed the US senators and congressmen directly. Also present in the room was Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelensky spoke to Congress in March but via video link. In his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky mentioned the Second World War and the Ardennes offensive and said that Ukraine will never surrender: «Defying all odds, Ukraine has not fallen. Ukraine is alive and fighting». “Russian tyranny has lost control over us, the battle continues and we must defeat the Kremlin on the battlefield.” Thanking Congress, Zelensky – who also met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday 21st – handed over a Ukrainian flag signed by the troops in Kiev. The US announces the shipment of a new package of weapons to Kiev, which for the first time will include Patriot missiles

