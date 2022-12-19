6:53

New Russian attack on Kiev, also used 20 Iranian drones

The city of Kiev has been targeted by a new attack and a critical point of the infrastructure has been hit. This was announced by the authorities of the Ukrainian capital, explaining that the attack came three days after what they described as one of the most serious since the beginning of the war. The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected in the airspace of the capital Kyiv and at least 15 of them were shot down. A critical point of the infrastructure was hit in the attack. Further details were not provided. There are currently no reports of victims. Russia has targeted energy infrastructure, including in Kiev, as part of a strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians.

Kyiv Region Governor Oleksii Kuleba said on Telegram that some infrastructure was damaged, as well as private houses, and at least two people were injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that explosions were heard in two districts, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi, but no immediate casualties were reported and emergency services were working in the area. On Friday, the capital of Ukraine was attacked as part of a massive attack from Russia. Dozens of missiles were fired across the country, causing widespread power outages.