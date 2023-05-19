Ukraine, Orsini at the Book Fair: “One year after the war, a tragic situation, the worst is to come”

“We are in a tragic condition and I think the worst is yet to come.” So the professor Alessandro Orsini during the presentation of his new book “Ukraine. Critique of international politics” (ed. Paperfirst) at the Turin Book Fair. In front of hundreds of people, Orsini retraced the history of relations between Russia and the West from 1991 to 2022, thanking Daily fact for “giving him hospitality”. On the sidelines of the meeting, the professor then lingered on the role of the Italian government: “My attitude towards the Meloni government remains critical because I do not approve of his line on Ukraine but at the same time I remain hopeful because I know that Forza Italia and the League do not agree with the way Biden is carrying out the crisis in Russia and Ukraine”. Turning his gaze to the opposition, Orsini applauds Conte considered as “the only leader who has the courage to challenge the policies of the White House on Ukraine” while slime “it bowed to US logic” although “looking at her story, I got the idea that she too is against the war”. However, the secretary knows very well that she “if she wants to become Prime Minister you will have to accept the policies of the White House in Ukraine”.