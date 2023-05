Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio won Friday’s 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia, which was significantly shortened to 74.6 km due to rain. In the hill climb to the finish line in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana, he defeated the trio of French refugees Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Alexander Cepeda from Ecuador in a duel to claim his first Grand Tour success. Briton Geraint Thomas continues to lead overall.

