Ukraine President Zelensky Says Ready for Counteroffensive – WSJ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was now ready to launch the long-awaited counteroffensive. Zelenskiy, while expecting the counteroffensive to be successful, warned it could take time and be costly.
“We firmly believe that we will succeed,” Zelensky said in an interview in the southern port city of Odessa, as Ukrainian forces are preparing for what could be one of the most important phases of the Russo-Ukraine war, seeking to retake territory occupied by Russia .
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Zelenskiy told The Wall Street Journal. “It could unfold in all different ways, to be honest. But we’re going to do it, and we’re ready to do it.” good.”
In a wide-ranging hour-long discussion, Zelensky, 45, said he was concerned that next year’s U.S. elections could bring to power a government with less support for Ukraine and called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Treaty Organization) offers Kiev a clear path to join.
He also urged China to try to restrain Russia and said Ukraine desperately needed more of the U.S.-made Patriot missile defense system to protect Ukrainians from aerial bombardment and protect front-line troops.
Zelenskiy acknowledged Russia’s air superiority on the front lines and said the lack of means to defend against Russian air power could lead to a large number of soldiers being killed in the counteroffensive.
He said Ukraine had hoped to have more Western-supplied weapons in the upcoming battle. Still, Ukraine is ready to take action. “We want to have certain things, but we can’t wait months,” he said.
Zelensky said Ukraine’s ground forces are stronger and more motivated than the Russian military, which is trying to hold the roughly 20 percent of the land it controls in eastern and southern Ukraine.