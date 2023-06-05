Ukraine President Zelensky Says Ready for Counteroffensive – WSJ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was now ready to launch the long-awaited counteroffensive. Zelenskiy, while expecting the counteroffensive to be successful, warned it could take time and be costly.

“We firmly believe that we will succeed,” Zelensky said in an interview in the southern port city of Odessa, as Ukrainian forces are preparing for what could be one of the most important phases of the Russo-Ukraine war, seeking to retake territory occupied by Russia .

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Zelenskiy told The Wall Street Journal. “It could unfold in all different ways, to be honest. But we’re going to do it, and we’re ready to do it.” good.”

In a wide-ranging hour-long discussion, Zelensky, 45, said he was concerned that next year’s U.S. elections could bring to power a government with less support for Ukraine and called on the North. ..