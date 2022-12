MOSCA – “Eventually” an agreement will be needed to end the conflict in Ukraine, but there is “a question of trust” and “trust is zero”. Who knows what “end” it will be since Vladimir Putin he did not rule out adopting the US concept of a “preventive strike”. “We’re just thinking about it. They haven’t hesitated to talk about it openly in recent years,” she said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Community of Former Soviet Republics summit in Kyrgyzstan.