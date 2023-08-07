Ukraine Removes Soviet-Era Symbol from Monument in Cultural Identity Battle

Title: Ukraine Removes Soviet-Era Symbol from Monument in Effort to Reclaim National Identity

Publication: CNN

Date: August 7, 2023

Ukraine is asserting its cultural identity by removing the Soviet-era symbol from a prominent hilltop monument in Kyiv. As the country continues to grapple with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, Ukraine is taking steps to distance itself from Russian and Soviet influence.

Last week, Kyiv replaced the Soviet symbol of a hammer and sickle with a trident, which is the Ukrainian coat of arms, on the crest of the Motherland Monument. Standing tall and visible against the cityscape, this change is seen as a significant moment in Ukraine’s cultural revival and rejection of Soviet and Russian symbols and narratives, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture. The removal of the Russian insignia took a week to complete and concluded on August 6.

The Motherland Monument, an imposing 102-meter-tall steel statue, was initially constructed in 1979 and portrayed a woman holding a sword and a shield with the hammer and sickle symbol. But with the recent removal of the Soviet symbol, the monument now reflects Ukraine’s renewed sense of pride in its independence and heritage.

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the change, arguing that “the mother’s name cannot be changed.” Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, expressed disappointment in Kyiv’s decision and used the Russian spelling for Kyiv in her statement. The Ukrainian government’s campaign to change the international name from the Russian “Kiev” to the Ukrainian “Kyiv” has been part of its broader efforts to shed Soviet-era names and establish a stronger national identity.

Putin’s desire to undermine Ukrainian national identity and autonomy has been a significant driving force behind the ongoing conflict. Following the Kremlin’s invasion in February 2022, Putin disregarded Ukraine’s right to exist as an independent state and identified the eastern part of the country as “former Russian lands.” In the past year, Moscow’s bombardments have dealt a devastating blow to important architectural landmarks in Ukraine, including the historic center of Odessa, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Kyiv has embarked on a campaign of renaming and rebranding in recent years to reaffirm its national identity. The Moscow Bridge, for example, was renamed the North Bridge in 2018, and symbols associated with Soviet statesman Andrei Ivanov have been replaced. Ukrainian flags are now prominently displayed throughout the city, and even the famous Ukraine Hotel had its red star repainted in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

One kilometer-long street in a residential neighborhood, formerly known as Ivan Kudrya Street, was renamed John McCain Street in 2019. This change reflects McCain’s support for Ukraine when he visited Kyiv in 2013, meeting opposition leaders and expressing solidarity with the Maidan protests. Kudrya, on the other hand, was a Soviet spy during World War II and actively fought against Ukrainian nationalists.

The Ukrainian people largely approve of these changes, recognizing McCain’s assistance in garnering support for Ukraine from the United States. With Russia as the aggressor, many believe that distancing themselves from Soviet and Russian symbols is the right course of action.

As Ukraine continues to reclaim its cultural identity, the removal of the Soviet-era symbol from the Motherland Monument serves as a powerful symbol of the country’s determination to preserve its heritage and assert its independence in the face of Russian aggression.