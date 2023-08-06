Ukraine Reveals Russian Missile Targeting of Major Airbase in Western Ukraine

Title: Ukraine Reveals Russian Missile Targets as Wave of Attacks Continues

In an ongoing military confrontation, Ukrainian officials have provided more details about the recent waves of Russian cruise missiles and drone strikes. Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Air Force Command, confirmed that a major airbase in western Ukraine was among the targets of Russian missiles.

According to Ihnat, a wide range of missiles was utilized in the attacks, including Kalibr, hypersonic Kinzhals, and older X-101 missiles. The strikes were carried out via the sea and Tu-95 aircraft which took off from Russian territory. Ihnat further added that Kinzhal missiles were launched through the territory of Belarus, specifically originating from the Tambov area.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Ukrainian defense systems, Ihnat stated, “Unfortunately, we don’t always manage to bring everything down.” The spokesperson also highlighted the ongoing attacks on the Starokostiantyniv airbase and praised Ukrainian pilots for their valiant efforts in countering the enemy.

Khmelnytskyi, a region in western Ukraine, bore the brunt of the attacks. Serhii Tiurin, the deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi military administration, reported a series of explosions in the Starokostiantyniv and Khmelnytskyi communities. Numerous private houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in a grain elevator.

Although 17 out of the 20 Kalibr missiles were successfully intercepted, Ukrainian officials refrained from disclosing any intercepts of the more powerful Kinzhals. However, all Shahed drones were successfully intercepted, along with 13 out of the 20 X-101 missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force revealed that a total of 70 airstrike weapons were deployed during multiple waves of attacks between August 5 and August 6, 2023.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, additionally expressed concerns about Russia potentially imitating missile launches from Belarusian territory to incite a war with Ukraine. Yusov highlighted the presence of Russian troops and forces in Belarus, suggesting that they may attempt to provoke the region into military confrontation.

The situation remains tense as Ukraine braces for further potential attacks from Russia. Ukrainian authorities continue to monitor and respond to any threats, underscoring their commitment to defending their sovereignty.

