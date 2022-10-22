It is the 242nd day of war in Ukraine and civilian casualties have reached 6,322, while the wounded 9,634. The head of UN political affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, in the Security Council confirms the budget, admitting, however, that the figures are probably much higher. At the UN, the representative of Kiev has launched new accusations against Iran for the drones sold to Moscow, while China has launched yet another call for de-escalation. Meanwhile, fear over the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in Kherson, mined by the Russians according to the Ukrainian authorities, grows, the 101 / m airborne division, one of the most elite air assault divisions of the US military, has been deployed in Romania. for the first time in 80 years.

Updates hour by hour

23.04 – New Zelensky appeal, beware of energy consumption

President Volodymyr Zelensky made a new appeal asking them to contain electricity consumption, but also announced that supplies, interrupted today after the bombing of energy infrastructures, have been restored in almost the entire Rivne region and in part also. in the Odessa and Chmelnycky regions. At the end of what was the 241th day since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelensky said in his usual evening video quoted by the Ukrainian press that “in a part of the territory of our state, where the electricity was cut off following today’s strike, it has already been possible to restore the electricity supply. Partly in the Odessa region, partly in the Chmelnyckyj region, largely also in the Rivne region, and there are also positive reports from other regions ».