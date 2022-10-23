Home World Ukraine-Russia: news on the war of 24 October
When the war days are 243, Kiev, with Zelensky in the lead, had to reject the accusations that Moscow spoke of “possible military provocations” through the use of a “dirty bomb”. While it continues to bomb the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, still forced into long blackouts in various regions, Russia is once again triggering the diplomatic clash, accusing Kiev of showing “a constant trend towards further uncontrolled escalation”. The defense minister Serghei Shoigu voiced the “concern” in Moscow, and in a few hours he repeated the accusations in telephone calls with his counterparts in the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey. These claims were flatly rejected by the Western front, while Kiev branded them as “absurd” and “dangerous”. Shoigu’s words were returned to the sender by British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace and French colleague Sebastien Lecornu. “Such allegations must not serve as a pretext for further escalation,” London cautioned. The Ukrainian authorities themselves then railed against Moscow’s rhetoric. Meanwhile, the G7 has warned Moscow to “return the Zaporizhzhia power plant”.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin over the phone. This is the second interview in a few days, after the one on 21 October.
On the military level, Kiev has claimed responsibility for the shooting down of 16 kamikaze drones, and all eyes remain on Kherson, where pro-Russians continue to evacuate residents denouncing the risk of attacks in the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south. The Moscow army, meanwhile, insists on carpet raids and has claimed responsibility for the destruction of seven enemy fuel depots, including one containing “more than 100,000 tons” in the central-eastern region of Cherkasi.

Here’s what happened on Sunday 23 October

