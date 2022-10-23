“Mafiosi” the word heard by the Nerazzurri management. But it is no. 1 viola to want an apology. Supporter attacked: Digos at work thanks to a video. The vip grandstand is under the magnifying glass

The poisons of Fiorentina-Inter did not end at Valeri’s triple whistle. Indeed, from then on a new match began, much less spectacular than the one seen on the pitch. A match characterized by the offenses that Joe Barone and other “VIPs” would have addressed to the Nerazzurri executives (“Mafiosi” the word heard several times and distinctly by Zhang, Marotta and Ausilio as they left the authority stand), from the official statement of the Viola in which they ask for an apology from Inter, from the viale della Liberazione club which does not intend to apologize and from the Digos of the Tuscan capital working to identify the attackers of the Nerazzurri fan hit by a punch in the Marathon, while around shouting “throw him down”.

Dangerous grandstand — The tense relations between Fiorentina and Inter have been eliminated at this point. President Zhang was stunned and embittered by the insults and threats received when he, escorted by the club’s security men, left the stands. Dozens shouted at him against any kind of offense. He has lived in Italy for 6 years and studied in the United States, but for his mentality these are inconceivable scenes. Certainly he is not the first manager or technician who is targeted by the authority stand and the Parterre of the Franchi tribune: in the past, among others, a similar “fate” has fallen to Adriano Galliani, who was also hit by a coin in the head. , to Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Gian Piero Gasperini, Carlo Ancelotti and, last before Saturday, Luciano Spalletti, who on August 28 had come face to face with a fan, who was banned from entering the stadiums for two years . “It’s bad to be insulted at home – explained the Florentine technician -, but in Florence they offend you from start to finish: you ‘mother, you’ mother … But mine is 90 years old, poor thing, let them leave her alone “. More or less the same concept expressed earlier by Gasp and King Charles. In the Commisso era, certain episodes are increasingly frequent. See also Disabled person bullied in Scampia: the pack shoots a video that goes viral on social media

Comunicatop and silence — The offenses near the “balcony” of the Franchi did not have a sequel in the locker room because the door of the Nerazzurri room remained closed. Barone wandered around the area and the tension was palpable (will the Federal Prosecutor have noted something?), But there was no new confrontation with Marotta who, due to the acquaintance due to his frequentations in the League, was his main objective. During the night Fiorentina gave its version with the press release in which it denies “all the rumors that attribute to the president Commisso or to other executives violating violent behaviors that occurred at the end of the match. Commisso simply went down inside the locker rooms of Fiorentina to congratulate the coach and the boys for their excellent performance “. It was not he who knocked insistently at the Nerazzurri locker room. “We expect an official apology from Inter, its president and those who have spread this false news.” Excuses that will not come because Inter is focused only on Wednesday’s match in the Champions League, because its members in the stands have taken a host of insults (if anything they believe that the apologies should have Zhang) and because in the past the purple number one has more times attacked Inter Milan without apologizing.

Digos — The video deserves a separate chapter, which has been heavily commented on on social media since yesterday, in which you can see a fan wearing an Inter shirt who, after the 4-3, is hit by a punch and various thrusts. The investigators have acquired the images and today they will proceed, also through the ticket data at the turnstiles, to identify the people involved. Daspo can be triggered for attackers. See also Juve, Szczesny from one derby to another

