It is the 171th day of the war in Ukraine. «I spoke to the Pope about the horrible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Spiritual leaders must let the world know the truth, ”Volodymyr Zelensky explained yesterday. While the eyes of the world remain focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, targeted by new bombings, insults between Russia and Ukraine fly on the plant, which the parties accuse each other of bombing risking a catastrophe. And Russia reiterates that it will not leave control of the plant, but continues to say it is ready to organize a visit by the IAEA inspectors to the site.

In the meantime, sophisticated Western weapons continue to arrive in Ukraine. The promised additional M270 Mlrs multiple rocket launchers have been delivered from the UK. And, in its daily update, British intelligence says that the loss of eight fighter jets from explosions at Russia’s Saky base in Crimea has “significantly reduced” the aeronautical capability of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

New Russian bombing of civilian areas was reported by the Ukrainian authorities. In particular in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv, where one dead and three injured, including a child, are reported.

00.03 – Zelensky: terrorist Russia, good idea to stop EU visas

“After all that the occupiers have done in Ukraine, there can be only one attitude towards Russia, a terrorist state” and “I thank the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and the European countries, who have brought up the issue of visas for citizens of the terrorist state at the official level of discussion in the European Union ‘. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message. “There must be a guarantee that Russian killers and state terror facilitators do not use Schengen,” he added, referring to the European free movement area. “We cannot destroy the very idea of ​​Europe, our common European values, that is, we cannot turn Europe into a supermarket where no matter who enters and where the main thing is that a person simply pays for the goods”, concluded Zelensky.

00.01 – Pentagon: Kiev forces make progress in the north and south

Ukrainian forces have made “some progress” in the north and south of the country. This was stated by a senior Pentagon official, reporting that in the north the Ukrainian forces have “advanced” into the territories recaptured by the Russians, including some areas near Kharkiv. In Kherson, the forces of Kiev continue to “keep under severe pressure”. Moscow troops. An example of this pressure is the damage inflicted on some bridges used by the Russians. The bombing carried out by the Ukrainians against the Russian air base of Saki in Crimea, the Pentagon official said, had a “significant impact” on Russian air capabilities and personnel. The Army Tactical Missile System ‘was not used for the bombing, a system that the US did not provide to Kiev. The system can strike up to 300 kilometers away, a range greater than that of the Himars systems that the US has supplied to Ukraine.

