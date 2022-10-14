It is the 234th day of the war in Ukraine. Putin does not repent and closes to Biden: “It is useless to see him at this moment.” The Tsar justifies the aggression and warns: “A direct confrontation with NATO would be catastrophic.” The Kremlin would aim for a truce, but only to launch a new offensive in February. Meanwhile, the president of Belarus Lukashenko announces the creation of a joint military group.

00.01 – Zelensky: Russia is already in an atmosphere of defeat

«Russia is already in an atmosphere of defeat, in an atmosphere of despair for itself. Yes, they still have people attacking. They have weapons, missiles and Shaheds which they use against Ukraine. They still have the opportunity to terrorize our cities and all Europeans, to blackmail the world. But they have no chance. Because Ukraine is moving forward ». Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech. On Defenders’ Day, the president also thanked all Ukrainians. “And above all thanks to all those who today, even if in silence, even if only in their hearts, but nevertheless, together with our entire state, celebrated the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine, finding themselves in the territory temporarily occupied by force in Russia, ”he stressed.

