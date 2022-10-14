SENT TO HAIFA

It is never a good sign when a coach invokes the heart and passion to get out of a crisis of play and results, but obviously Massimiliano Allegri needs to touch the deepest soul of his team to get a reaction and above all a victory. chase away.

Beating Maccabi Haifa tonight will not solve all the problems of this Juve, but at least it will avoid adding others after the new post-Milan psychophysical collapse and above all it will serve to fuel the hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Much will depend on Psg-Benfica, the two teams have a 4-point advantage over the bianconeri and take the field when the game in Israel is already over, but there are no calculations that hold. Juve is forced to win, also to find some oxygen after having finished in apnea with the -10 from Napoli leaders in Serie A. “Against Maccabi we have to play as a team – explains the Livorno coach – with such compactness and few mistakes. We put all our love to bring Juventus back to winning: we have to fight and to reach the objectives we need to do much more, regaining that self-esteem that was there before ».

Juve have not won an away match since 25 April (2-1 at Sassuolo) and in the Champions League they are stopped at 0-1 in St. Petersburg on 20 October 2021. The match-winner Kulusevski is no longer there, as well as half the team, and today no sleet is expected. It will be hot in Haifa, where the bianconeri are playing for the first time (in 2009 they won in Tel Aviv with a goal from Camoranesi) and not only in terms of climate. 25 degrees are expected at the kick-off at 18.45 Italian, but above all the Sammy Ofer stadium will be hot with 30 thousand fans who will make themselves heard.

«They will give us a great help – smiles the coach Barak Bakhar – and there will be a good atmosphere: we believe in it». Maccabi has not scored any points in the Champions League for 20 years and, compared to the 3-1 of last Wednesday, finds the owners Lavi, Atzili and David.

They entered the recovery, due to fasting for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, and made the difference, but above all Bakhar thinks of a cage to stop Di Maria. “He played a good game and served three assists – underlines the Israeli coach -, but thanks to us: we left too many spaces, so he will change something”. Juve, barring surprises, should play with the Di Maria-Vlahovic-Kostic trident in attack, while in midfield Paredes sees himself again and Danilo could rest in defense also because he is warned (the next could be the decisive one in Lisbon against Benfica). Allegri spoke to the team before yesterday morning’s training at Continassa and did so also in the long flight that brought the team to Haifa, a twin city with Turin, taking advantage of the 2,700 kilometers away from Italy to find some of environmental serenity. «Right now we have to do something more without thinking that the world should be upset – explained the technician -: just take care of the detail and even an extra centimeter makes the difference. We have the possibility and the ability to get out of it ». More carrot than stick after the San Siro public trial, more Al Pacino in Tony D’Amato’s version of “Every cursed Sunday” than Sergeant Major Hartman of “Full Metal Jacket”. The message, however, must have been received in the locker room. «There is a great desire on the part of the whole team – confirms Adrien Rabiot, author of the double that struck Maccabi at the Stadium -: Allegri is a very strong coach and knows how to manage the group well even off the pitch. Not everyone has this gift ». –

© breaking latest news