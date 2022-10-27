Home World Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 28 October
Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 28 October

When there are 247 days of war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin attacks the West which “in recent months has taken a number of steps to foment the escalation” of the conflict. «Russia’s proposals to build collective security have been denied, thrown away – said the Kremlin leader -. We can not pretend nothing has happened, those who sow the wind reap the storm ». “Nobody – he stressed – has been or will be able to destroy Russia or erase it from geopolitical maps”. Meanwhile, the White House has announced that Joe Biden has “no intention of meeting” with Putin at the G20 in Bali. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the other hand, heard by telephone the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, confirming support for Ukraine and reiterating the importance of the Alliance.

The podcast – What happened on October 27, 2022: Putin threatens the West and Biden no longer wants to meet him
The background – NATO strengthens all European bases: by Christmas Italy too will be equipped with new upgraded nuclear warheads

Updates hour by hour
00.03 – Zelensky: “We will cross this darkness and we will win”
“The barbarians are attacking our energy. But I am sure that we will go through this darkness with courage and dignity. The important thing is to keep the light in our hearts. I am sure that Ukraine is the main light for all of us. For her sake, we will win ». Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky in a passage of his evening speech on Telegram reported by Union.

