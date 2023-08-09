Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Nine killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk, over 80 injured. From the USA soon new weapons

• Nine killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk, over 80 injured

•Explosions in Crimea at Dzhankoi, in the area of ​​a Russian base.

• Putin suspends tax agreements with “hostile countries”. Among these also Italy.

• Podolyak: “Moscow’s response to Jeddah is an insult.”

•007 Kiev: “Russian informant arrested, preparing attack during Zelensky visit”.

•Maria, Alona and lost love. The companions of the soldiers who died at the front: “We feel so much anger, but talking to each other helps us”.

(Lorenzo Cremonesi) Since her Artem died in the rubble of Mariupol, Maria has felt an uncontrollable rage: against the others who live, against her friends with children, against couples who kiss in public, against the Russians, but even against every soldier. «I wonder: why did it have to happen to us? Why did he die and the others live? And what are all these men doing on the street? Maybe they’re ambushed, maybe they bribed the recruiting officers!”

06:43 am – Mayor of Moscow: two drones aimed at the Russian capital shot down

Russian air defense has shot down two combat drones heading towards Moscow. This was reported by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobianin on Telegram, while attacks of this type against the Russian capital are multiplying. “We intercepted two combat drones attempting to enter the city. Both were shot down by our air defense. One in the Domodedovo area, south of the capital, the second in the area of ​​the highway to Minsk», west of Moscow, said the mayor.

05:13 – The US will announce new military aid this week

The United States is to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine later this week. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on August 8, according to reports from the Kyiv Independent. “As we’ve already said, we continue to supply Ukraine with artillery and a whole range of weapons,” Miller said, adding that “we have more announcements coming later in the week about the additional assistance we intend to provide to Ukraine.” Miller also said the United States is considering transferring new missiles and defense systems to Ukraine.

