Ukraine, Russian forces: “Drone attack on Sevastopol foiled”. Video

Russian forces say they repulsed a Ukrainian attack on the city Sevastopol, in the annexed Crimea. The governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, communicated this via Telegram. “Today, starting at 3:30 in the morning (2:30 in Italy), it was attempted an attack on Sevastopol. According to the latest information: a drone on the surface was destroyed by anti-submarine defense forces/sabotage, another one detonated by itself. All this took place at the external anchorage, no structure was damaged. Right now the city is quiet, but all forces and services remain on alert,” Razvozhayev wrote.
