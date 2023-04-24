Transfers FC Barcelona | Guardiola vetoed Cancelo’s arrival at Barça

The one from Santpedor knocked down the agreement reached by the Blaugrana club and Manchester City in winter

The Catalan club does not throw in the towel for the Portuguese side, but doubts that it will be able to incorporate him in the summer

Barça probed the possibility of incorporating a reinforcement for the right-back during the winter transfer window. The name of Joao Cancelo generated consensus in the sports management and the blaugrana entity reached an agreement with Manchester City, through Mateu Alemany and Txiki Begiristain, for the loan of the Portuguese, but Pep Guardiola prevented it.

Aware that the relationship between Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola was broken -after the footballer’s anger at chaining several substitutions after the World Cup-, Barça saw the opportunity to undertake this incorporation to raise the level of the squad. Bellerín’s departure left the team since January without a pure right-handed side. Of course, with Kounde consolidated, in addition to the options of Sergi Roberto, Araujo or Balde.

The delicate financial situation that the Catalan entity is going through prevented them from undertaking a transfer, but they did probe the possibility of bringing Cancelo on loan. His arrival had passed all the filters by Barça, but, ultimately, the Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, vetoed that he could dress as a blaugrana.

With Barça ruled out as an option, just as it was unfeasible for the footballer to continue at the Etihad Stadium, Cancelo ended up signing for Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. Barça, however, is not throwing in the towel to achieve his signing in the summer, but is increasingly doubting this possibility, given Guardiola’s reluctance.

Other vetoes

It is not the first time that the coach of Santpedor prevents the arrival of a footballer from Manchester City to FC Barcelona. In the winter of 2022, he vetoed the arrival of Raheem Sterling at the Camp Nou to strengthen the team’s lead. Of course, he ended up giving the green light to the transfer of Ferran Torresin exchange for 55 million euros.

In return, two other footballers packed their bags from Manchester to Barcelona: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and Eric Garcia. Both, yes, signed with the blaugrana entity as free agents and at zero cost, since their contractual ties with the English club had ended.