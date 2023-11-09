Home » Ukraine says one person has been killed in a Russian missile attack on a civilian ship in the port of Odessa
Ukraine says one person has been killed in a Russian missile attack on a civilian ship in the port of Odessa

Ukrainian military authorities said one person was killed in a Russian missile attack against a civilian ship in the port of Odessa, on the Black Sea. According to initial reconstructions, the ship’s commander died in the attack and four people were injured, three crew members and a port operator. For now Russia has not made any comments.

Odessa has been one of the targets of Russian bombing since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February last year: it has been considered at risk again since, last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not renew the agreement to allow the transit of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea until the West agrees to its demands on the lifting of sanctions.

