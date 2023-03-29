Home World Ukraine, the battle of the Lavra: the Orthodox church linked to Moscow resists eviction
World

Ukraine, the battle of the Lavra: the Orthodox church linked to Moscow resists eviction

ROME – Pending the military counter-offensive, the Ukrainian government is carrying out another one: the definitive expulsion from the Kiev Lavra, the famous Monastery of the Caves, of the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC), formally evicted, to replace them with the religious of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), faithful to Kiev. The former have filed a lawsuit opposing it, and have already officially announced that they will not leave; the latter are already ready to take over with a new regent, Father Abraham, who has changed his tunic and obtained the appointment as vicar by His Beatitude il

