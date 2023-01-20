KIEV – After months of resistance, the Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from the small village mining town of Soledar, Donbass, ahead of the advancing Russian troops. It hadn’t happened in seven months. The fall of Soledar makes it easier for Russian forces to attempt to surround Bakhmuta strategic point with its roads and fords.
