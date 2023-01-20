Home World Ukraine, the commander of the Azov group in Donbass speaks: “The Russians are too many for us, we need Western weapons”
World

Ukraine, the commander of the Azov group in Donbass speaks: “The Russians are too many for us, we need Western weapons”

by admin
Ukraine, the commander of the Azov group in Donbass speaks: “The Russians are too many for us, we need Western weapons”

KIEV – After months of resistance, the Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from the small village mining town of Soledar, Donbass, ahead of the advancing Russian troops. It hadn’t happened in seven months. The fall of Soledar makes it easier for Russian forces to attempt to surround Bakhmuta strategic point with its roads and fords.

See also  The latest development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than 350 million US dollars in military supplies.

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States will...

Philippine President Says Seeking to Defuse Tensions with...

Eva Kaili remains in the cell: “Here they...

Qatargate, the head of the Human Rights Foundation...

Biden’s confidential documents ferment FBI refuses to search...

Jacinda Ardern’s lesson and the time of change

Thailand tourism has returned to normal before the...

Mr. Netflix takes a step back: Reed Hastings...

Peru, protests set fire to Lima: violent clashes...

Swedish Environmental Protection Girl Arrested in Germany for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy