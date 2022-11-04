ODESSA – Overflown by missiles, the largest European nuclear power plant has remained in the dark: the ZNPP di Zaporizhzhia it lights up and cools only thanks to its twelve diesel generators, which have a dozen days of remaining autonomy. A madness caused by the Russian attack on Wednesday night on the power line that connected the power plant to the Ukrainian grid.
