Title: Ukrainian Army Accused of Firing Cluster Munitions into Russian Belgorod Region

Date: July 22, 2022

On July 21, the Ukrainian army allegedly fired three cluster munitions into the Belgorod region, according to Russian media reports. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov made the accusation, claiming that the cluster munitions were fired from salvo rockets into the village of Zhulalevka.

It is important to note that cluster munitions have been internationally condemned for their potential to cause significant harm to civilians. The use of cluster bombs is prohibited by an international treaty that has been signed by 123 countries, including U.S. allies such as the United Kingdom, France, and Canada.

The United States, however, announced on July 7 that it would provide Ukraine with cluster munitions. This decision has faced opposition from some allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, and Italy, who have expressed concern about the potential impact of cluster munitions on civilians, particularly children.

The United States has a large stockpile of cluster munitions, estimated to be around 3 million. This decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs was reportedly made by the Biden administration due to the Ukrainian army’s need for a weapon capable of breaking through Russian fortifications, such as mines and anti-tank obstacles.

Cluster munitions are composed of multiple smaller bombs, which disperse upon impact, causing indiscriminate attacks across a wide area. While they can be effective against fortified positions, cluster munitions also pose a significant risk to non-combatant civilians. The failure rate of these munitions can be as high as 20% to 40%, leading to the presence of unexploded bomblets that pose a threat long after conflict ends.

The use of cluster munitions has resulted in extensive casualties in previous conflicts. The remnants from past conflicts, such as the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Kosovo War, Afghanistan War, and Iraq War, continue to cause damage and casualties. The NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, for example, left behind thousands of unexploded bomblets.

The exact number of cluster munitions provided to Ukraine has not been disclosed, but it is known that they are fired from 155mm caliber howitzers. Despite concerns about their humanitarian impact, the Ukrainian Defense Minister has stated that the Ukrainian army will not use cluster munitions in Russia.

This latest development adds further complexity and controversy to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The international community will likely continue to monitor the situation closely and assess the consequences of the use of cluster munitions in the region.

