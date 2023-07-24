Tragic Roof Collapse at Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School Leaves 11 Dead

Tragedy Strikes as Last Victim is Found in Collapse of Qiqihar Middle School Gymnasium

Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province – In a devastating incident, the collapse of the 34th Middle School gymnasium has claimed the lives of 11 people. The last trapped individual was found today but unfortunately, had no vital signs.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 o’clock on the morning of July 24. Rescue efforts were immediately launched and the search for survivors began. However, despite the tireless efforts of the rescue teams, it was confirmed that all 11 victims had tragically lost their lives.

The investigation into the accident is currently underway, with authorities working diligently to determine the cause of the collapse. The Rescue Headquarters of the roof collapse accident has been coordinating efforts and providing updates on the situation.

On the scene, photographs captured the intensity of the rescue efforts, showcasing the dedication and courage of the fire rescue personnel. They worked tirelessly, hoping to save as many lives as possible.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as parents, students, and residents are reeling from the tragic loss of life. The 34th Middle School gymnasium was a central hub for the community, often hosting various events and activities. The collapse of the building has left a profound impact on the entire city.

Local authorities and officials have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to investigate the incident thoroughly. The safety of public buildings and infrastructure is a top priority, and steps will be taken to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

As the investigation progresses, Qiqihar City mourns the loss of the 11 lives that were taken too soon. The community comes together in grief, offering support to the families affected by this tragic event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

