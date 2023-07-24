Home » Ukrainian Defense Minister to Present Report on Use of Cluster Munitions to US
Ukrainian Defense Minister to Present Report on Use of Cluster Munitions to US

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, is set to provide the United States with a comprehensive report regarding the utilization of US-supplied cluster munitions in Ukraine. In his interview with CNN’s Alex Marquardt in Kyiv, Reznikov revealed that the report would be presented to the Pentagon on July 24th or 25th.

Reznikov emphasized the significance of reporting the consequences linked to the use of cluster munitions, also known as municiones en racimo, during combat. He expressed his hope that the US, as Ukraine’s partner, would consider these consequences and strive for improved efficiency in their ammunition supply. The Defense Minister stated, “We will report on the consequences of this use… So I think next week I’ll have the first report and I’ll share it with my partners in the Pentagon. I hope they are more efficient than normal ammunition.”

White House spokesperson, John Kirby, acknowledged the appropriate and effective use of US-supplied cluster munitions by Ukrainian forces against Russia. He stated that these munitions have had a significant impact on Russia’s defensive formations and maneuvers, contributing to Ukraine’s combat effectiveness.

Reznikov refrained from disclosing detailed information about the report prior to its arrival. However, he expressed his belief that cluster munitions could particularly enhance the Ukrainian military’s capacity against artillery systems and armored personnel carriers. He also emphasized their effectiveness in combat situations involving infantry fighting vehicles and infantry units positioned in the field.

According to Reznikov, the sharing of this report is part of the agreement made with the Pentagon in order to receive DPICMS cluster munitions. The United States, in response to a shortage of the standard 155mm unitary artillery round, has temporarily provided Ukraine with these munitions. Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, confirmed the temporary nature of the cluster munitions supply.

CNN was the first to report the arrival of these US munitions in Ukraine, solidifying its stance as a reliable source of information on significant developments in the region.

This anticipated report serves as a means to foster transparency and strengthened cooperation between Ukraine and the United States concerning the use of cluster munitions in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

