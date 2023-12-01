Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls for No Ceasefire Negotiations with Russia Until Troop Withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his stance that there will be no ceasefire negotiations with Russia until Russian troops withdraw from Ukrainian territory. Zelensky made this statement during an interview with Asian media at the Presidential Office Building in Kiev on November 28.

The Russo-Ukrainian war has lasted for 21 months, with the frontline fighting reaching a stalemate. The National Broadcasting Corporation reported that U.S. and European officials have discussed with the Ukrainian government the possibility of negotiating with Russia to end the war.

However, Zelensky emphasized that any ceasefire agreement would be meaningless unless Russian troops withdraw from Ukrainian territory. He cited the example of the Minsk Agreement, which was signed with Russia but has not resolved key issues and tensions in Ukraine.

During the interview, Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine was not willing to give up any territory and that ceasefire or freezing the conflict were not viable options. He also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Putin’s “pathological goal” was to return to the days of the former Soviet Union.

Zelensky is actively promoting talks on his ten-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, withdrawing Russian troops, nuclear security, and releasing prisoners. He expressed confidence that the talks on the peace plan, which he expects to take place in February next year, will lead to a document supported by all parties.

In addition to addressing the conflict with Russia, Zelensky called on China to participate “more firmly” in the ten-point peace plan talks. He emphasized that China has a great influence on Russia and could help to pressure Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelensky also urged China not to provide any form of military assistance to Russia, including technology. He believes that Russia will be isolated if it loses the support of China and the entire Asian and Arab world, forcing Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Furthermore, Zelensky addressed the issue of North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, stating that Russia cannot produce enough ammunition to fight a war on its own. He expressed concern that negotiating a ceasefire with Russia would allow the country to improve its combat capabilities and assemble artillery shells to attack Ukraine.

Lastly, Zelensky expressed support for the two-state solution in the Israel-Kazakhstan conflict and suggested that Russia and Iran were behind the conflict, aiming to divert attention from Ukraine.

The interview with Zelensky sheds light on Ukraine’s stance on the war with Russia and its efforts to achieve peace through diplomatic means.

