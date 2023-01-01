“Your leader wants to show you that he is leading from the front and that his military is behind him. But in reality he is hiding. He is hiding behind his military, his missiles, the walls of his residences and his buildings. He is hiding behind you and is burning your country and your future.” Thus spoke the Ukrainian president last night, Volodymyr Zelenskyin a Telegram video message, addressing Russian citizens after that Vladimir Putin had launched its video message at the end of 2022.

Then Zelensky returned to talking about Russia in his end-of-year video speech and called it “a terrorist state” that “will not receive forgiveness”: “And those who give orders for such attacks, who carry them out, will not receive forgiveness, to put it mildly”. “Several waves of rocket attacks on New Year’s Eve, missiles against people: this was not done by human beings,” he added.

“The Year of Victory”

Ukraine will continue to fight until “victory,” Zelensky assured in his New Year message. “We are fighting and will continue to fight. In favor of this word: ‘victory'”, said Zelensky, hoping that 2023 will become the year in which “Ukrainians will return home” and “our lands will return” to the borders of the 1991. “This year, we have not only maintained our air defenses, we have made them stronger than ever,” he continued. “But in the new year, Ukrainian air defense will get even stronger” and may become “the most powerful in Europe.”

So finally he spoke of his citizens: “Do you want miracles today? Ukrainians have been creating them themselves for a long time. Do you want real friends? We have already found out for sure who they are. Do you want true love? This year we have felt it more than ever. Do you want faith and hope? Both have been in the Armed Forces for a long time. Do you want the comfort of home? It’s where we and our loved ones are. Do you want light? It’s in all of us, even when there’s no electricity. Do you want the adventure and the journey? Now the Ukrainians have received too many. So today there is only one wish. And it will come true not by a miracle, but thanks to our work. With the struggle. With mutual help. With humanity. Happy New Year! The year of our victory.”