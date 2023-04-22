Home » Ukrainian war, Prigozhin’s secret about Peskov’s son: at the front with Wagner
World

Ukrainian war, Prigozhin’s secret about Peskov’s son: at the front with Wagner

by admin
Ukrainian war, Prigozhin’s secret about Peskov’s son: at the front with Wagner

Background on the front in Ukraine. The son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov served as a gunner in the ranks of Wagner mercenaries. This is claimed by Evgheni Prigozhin, founder of the infamous Russian contractor company, on his Telegram channel. According to Prigozhin, last summer Peskov contacted him for advice since his son wanted to go and fight in Ukraine and “it was useless to dissuade him”. “I took it with me, changing my surname, first name and patronymic. Only the head of the personnel department and I knew about it,” he revealed on Telegram, explaining that the young man operated a Uragan rocket launcher.

Read also: Ukraine war, Russia expels German diplomats from Moscow

Prigozhin did not explicitly name the boy but seemed to be alluding to Nikolai Choles, Peskov’s son who was named after his stepfather and lived in the UK for 10 years: he returned to Russia around 2011-2012 after spending a year in a British prison for assault and robbery. In September 2022, Navalny’s aide Dmitry Nizovtsev managed to reach Choles by phone. Impersonating a recruiting officer, he had asked him if he was ready to go to war in Ukraine. Choles had refused to answer and report to the conscription office but had assured Nizovtsev: “If I have to defend the motherland, don’t worry, I’ll be there.” When pressed for a more specific answer, Choles said he would approach the issue “on a different level.” Peskov later confirmed that Nizovtsev had spoken to his son but had complained of “distortions” in the recording of the conversation. In reality, the call had been live streamed. Contacted by Meduza for clarification on his son’s enlistment in Wagner, Peskov did not respond.

See also  UK local elections

You may also like

Buried the era of Pol Pot, Cambodia disputed...

Viki Mitrović in the apartment of Ace Lukas...

basketball league bih quarterfinal playoff first game |...

Turin strikes at the Olimpico, Ilic extends Lazio

WE ARE MAKING A TEAM FOR THE CHAMPIONS...

The mare nostrum that is no longer ours,...

Inter, the FIGC grace Lukaku: he will be...

Details of the murder of a woman near...

Resident Evil 4 (Xbox Series X | S)

Inter, Gravina graces Lukaku: he will be there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy