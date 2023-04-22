Home » Jonas Hector announces the end of his career after winning in Hoffenheim
Jonas Hector and his teammates enjoyed the ovations of the fans long after the final whistle, then the captain of 1. FC Köln announced in the dressing room that he would be leaving professional football at the end of the season. “He announced to the team that he will be retiring in the summer,” reported FC coach Steffen Baumgart on Saturday evening after the convincing 3-1 (2-0) win at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

The big point in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga, which Cologne almost certainly has with 35 points, suddenly receded into the background. “It’s a big loss for the club. A great FC player goes with him. But his motives are completely understandable for the coach and for me,” said Cologne’s sporting director Christian Keller.

Hector himself spoke only briefly via Twitter. “After my family, it was important for me to inform my team, the coaching team and the staff first. For the moment, I don’t want to say more than that I’m incredibly grateful for what we have together at FC,” said the 32-year-old. Neither Hector nor the club shared any details about the forthcoming farewell.

Hector with Cologne also in league two

Hector, who was born in Saarbrücken, moved to Cologne in 2010 and has always remained loyal to FC – even when the club was temporarily relegated to the 2nd Bundesliga. He completed more than 300 competitive games for the Rhinelanders. There were also 43 international matches for Germany, in which he scored three goals. Hector only turned professional at the age of 20 and had never seen the inside of a youth academy in a Bundesliga club.

