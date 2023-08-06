Ukrainians attack Moscow fleet, hit another ship with sea drones. Kiev warns: “Six Russian ports are targeted”

With two attacks in less than 24 hours, two ships of strategic importance for the Russian naval apparatus were put out of action by the Ukrainian secret services. After the amphibious assault ship “Olenegorsky Gornjak”, gutted on Friday morning in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, considered impenetrable by Moscow, before dawn on Saturday a second attack with a marine drone hit the engine room of the tanker Sig, an old acquaintance of the Ukrainian services: since 2017 he was in the crosshairs for the systematic violation of the oil sanctions.

