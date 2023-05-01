Home » UN issues statement on situation in Sudan, will send humanitarian affairs officials to relevant areas – Xinhua English.news.cn
UN issues statement on situation in Sudan, will send humanitarian affairs officials to relevant areas

UN issued a statement on the situation in Sudan, will send humanitarian affairs officials to relevant areas

On April 30, local time, UN Secretary-General Guterres issued a statement through his spokesperson saying that in view of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, will Head to the area.

The statement again urges all parties to the conflict in Sudan to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow the safe passage of civilians fleeing areas of hostilities, respect humanitarian workers, facilitate relief operations, respect medical personnel, and refrain from damaging transport and facilities.

In his statement, Griffiths said that two weeks after the outbreak of the armed conflict in Sudan, the humanitarian situation on the ground is reaching critical mass. In the hardest-hit urban centers, notably Khartoum, necessities are increasingly scarce, and transport costs to leave the hardest-hit areas have skyrocketed, preventing the most vulnerable from relocating to safer areas and victims of the disaster accessing emergency health care capabilities are severely limited.

Griffiths said the United Nations and partners are doing their best to restart humanitarian operations in Sudan. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi)

