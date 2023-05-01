Average exchange rate of the euro on May 1 and 2, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 1 and 2, 2023.

The official intermediate course is today 117,2719 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. This course will also be valid on May 2.

The dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. Since the beginning of the year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest was 117.2758 dinars to the euro.

