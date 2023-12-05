UN: over 16 thousand Palestinians already killed in Gaza. WSJ: Israel considers flooding Hamas tunnels

During the night raid on Jabalia and vehicles advancing on Khan Yunis. Netanyahu meets the families of the hostages today

Gaza, negotiations stop: Israel withdraws delegation

13:14

Schools in lockdown in Wales, armed police on site

Welsh emergency services responded to Aberfan, South Wales, this morning after what was described as a “serious incident of aggression” which led to the lockdown of some schools and nurseries in the area as a preventative measure. This was reported by the British media including the BBC and Sky News. Armed police officers are present at the scene and residents are asked to avoid the affected area.

12:59

Gaza, 19 more UNRWA employees killed

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has announced that 19 more of its workers have been killed in attacks in the war between Hamas and Israel, underlining that since the start of hostilities on October 7, 130 «UNRWA colleagues » lost their lives (data updated to 3 December). Also as of 3/12, internally displaced people were almost 1.9 million – equal to over 85% of the population of the Gaza Strip – and almost 1.2 million of them were in 156 agency facilities spread across the 5 governorates of the Strip, including the north and Gaza City.

12:32

UN: «Already over 16 thousand Palestinians killed»

“Since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza on December 1, 700 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in addition to the 15,500 already killed.” This was stated by the UN humanitarian coordinator, Lynn Hastings, in a statement published on the organization’s website.