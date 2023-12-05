Euro 2024, a chip in the ball will detect handballs

As reported by the English newspaper The Times, at the next European Championships the referees will have further technological support thanks to a microchip installed inside the ball which will detect handballs before a goal. Not only that: the device would be able to help the referee team even on offside

A microchip inside the ball will help referees detect handballs during the next European Championship. The indiscretion comes from the English newspaper The Timesaccording to which at Euro 2024 Adidas will provide balls equipped with a technological device capable of determining whether there has been a handball before a goal, but not only: the microchip will also support the refereeing team on offsides.

How the microchip works

The microchip inside the ball will reportedly be able to work in conjunction with limb-tracking technology. This will allow for the real-time creation of 3D visual representations of player skeletons. They will therefore be devices that they will create for Var assistants a computerized image showing exactly where the ball hit the body. A solution that would remove any doubt about the exact point of contact between the ball and the upper limb of the player in question.

Already successful experiments and help with offside

Who has already witnessed the experiments with these new balls equipped with microchips he said he was particularly amazed by the level of accuracy. Furthermore, the device inside the sphere will be able to determine the exact moment in which the ball was kicked: this means that, together with the limb tracking cameras, will provide the elements for extremely precise offside decisions.

Europeans

The complete draw for the 2024 European Championships

The groups for the 2024 European Championships were drawn in Hamburg. It starts on June 14th in Munich with the opening match between Germany and Scotland. Then from 29 June the direct elimination phase will begin until the final on 14 July, scheduled at the Olympiastadion in Berlin

GIRONE A

1st matchday: Germany-Scotland, 14 June at 9pm

1st matchday: Hungary-Switzerland, 15 June at 3pm

2nd matchday: Germany-Hungary, 19 June at 6pm

2nd matchday: Scotland-Switzerland, 19 June at 9pm

3rd matchday: Switzerland-Germany, 23 June at 9pm

3rd matchday: Scotland-Hungary, 23 June at 9pm

GIRONE B

1st matchday: Spain-Croatia, 15 June at 6pm

1st matchday: Italy-Albania, 15 June at 9pm

2nd matchday: Croatia-Albania, 19 June at 3pm

2nd matchday: Spain-Italy, 20 June at 9pm

3rd matchday: Croatia-Italy, 24 June at 9pm

3rd matchday: Albania-Spain, 24 June at 9pm

GROUP C

1st matchday: Slovenia-Denmark, 16 June at 6pm

1st matchday: Serbia-England, 16 June at 9pm 2nd matchday: Slovenia-Serbia, 20 June at 3pm

2nd matchday: Denmark-England, 20 June at 6pm

3rd matchday: England-Slovenia, 25 June at 9pm

3rd matchday: Denmark-Serbia, 25 June at 9pm

