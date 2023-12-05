Kidnapping of engineer on the Vado Hondo – Labranzagrande road confirmed

When he was traveling along the Sogamoso – Labranzagrande road, in the El Volador sector, armed individuals allegedly intercepted the vehicle of engineer Luis Eduardo Pérez Nossa, of whom all traces have been lost since Sunday, December 3.

Those close to Pérez Nossa point out that after being kidnapped, the criminals transported him in their own vehicle, a NISSAN truck with Yopal IOP-310 plates, which appeared on a rural road in the Municipality of Nobsa in Boyacá.

According to information revealed by RCN Radio in Boyacá, while fleeing with the engineer, the subjects who were traveling in the truck fired several shots at some locals, causing injuries to two people.

For now, there is no official information about those responsible for the kidnapping, but it is presumed that they would be members of the ELN who commit crimes in the area, a situation that is being verified by the authorities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

