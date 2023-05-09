Un passo dal cielo 8 will take place, eighth season already confirmed: previews and cast

One step from heaven 8 will be done. The Rai1 fiction with Giusy Buscemi, Enrico Ianniello, Giorgio Marchesi, Marco Rossetti and Gianmarco Pozzoli will have its eighth season. Here are the first leaked advances on the new episodes, the cast and when it will be aired.

The last episode of Un passo dal cielo 7 will be broadcast on Monday 8 May. Fiction with Giusy Buscemi, Enrico Ianniello, George MarchesiMarco Rossetti and Gianmarco Pozzoli has reached the season finale. There is good news for viewers who are passionate about the Rai1 TV series. One step from heaven 8 will be done. L’eighth season has already been confirmed by Luca Bernabei, producer and CEO of Lux Vide. Here are the first advances leaked on new episodeson the cast come on when will it air.

One step from heaven 8 will be done. In an interview given last March to Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni, Luca Bernabei had revealed which Lux Vide-branded series were already in the works. So he let it be known: “Doc 3 will begin filming in May and Viola come il mare 2 will begin in the summer. We are already talking about the new seasons of Don Matteo, Che Dio ci Ai and Un passo dal cielo. While Sandokan is planned for next year “. Therefore, there are very few doubts about the sequel to Un passo dal cielo. The ratings also rewarded fiction that regularly won over the competition, challenging films and sporting events. SpettacoloItaliano adds that filming could already begin in the summer and that inspections in San Vito di Cadore would soon be planned. Additionally, the entire cast would be reappointed. Therefore, we should review Enrico Ianniello in the role of Vincenzo Nappi, Giusy Buscemi in the role of Manuela Nappi and the very nice Huber, played by Gianmarco Pozzoli. Giorgio Marchesi, Rocio Munoz Morales and Marco Rossetti should also be in the cast of Un passo dal cielo 8. The fiction has accustomed the public to its return to TV every two years. The eighth season, therefore, will almost certainly air in 2025.

In the meantime, the eighth and final episode of Un passo dal cielo 7 will be aired on Monday 8 May. The previews of the final episodes, entitled The Last Truth Part I and The Last Truth Part II, reveal that Paron will be forced to face the consequences of his actions. Every secret will be revealed and Roberta’s death will finally seem to have a culprit. Meanwhile, Mirko will still be in his father’s clutches and Nathan, Manuela and Mirko will do everything possible to save him. Manuela will be engaged in another important mission: to bring justice to Gregorio. During the grand finale, spectators will witness Manuela and Nathan’s desperate race against time and Vincenzo’s final decision on his relationship with Carolina.