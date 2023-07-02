UN Secretary-General Urges International Support for Crisis-Hit Haiti

On July 1, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, made a crucial visit to Haiti, urging the international community to provide their ongoing support to the country. He emphasized the need for a strong international force to assist the Haitian National Police Force. This visit marks Guterres’ first time in Haiti since he assumed his position as the Secretary-General of the United Nations. As part of his trip, Guterres is scheduled to meet with local officials, including the Haitian Prime Minister.

Prior to Guterres’ visit, Cindy McCain, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, and Katherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, also traveled to Haiti. Following their visit, Russell stressed that immediate action needs to be taken by the international community to address the ongoing crisis in Haiti.

The United Nations’ assessment reveals that Haiti is currently grappling with three major crises: security, politics, and the economy. A staggering number of violent incidents in the country have claimed the lives of over 1,400 people between January and April 2023. The escalating rates of murders and kidnappings pose a severe threat to the safety of the local population. Furthermore, UNICEF recently released data stating that nearly 3 million Haitian children will require humanitarian assistance this year, reaching a record high.

The international community is being urged to intensify their efforts in assisting Haiti and resolving the multiple challenges it faces. The UN Secretary-General’s visit serves as a reminder of the urgent need for global support to mitigate the ongoing crisis. Improved security measures, stable political institutions, and economic revitalization are crucial for the recovery and well-being of the Haitian people.

Original title: UN Secretary-General visits Haiti and calls on the international community to continue to support the country

Editor in charge: Bai Kejia

Related news:

N/A

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

