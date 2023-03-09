Home World “Unblock the cure”, the father of a three-year-old boy with a rare disease writes to Premier Meloni
“Unblock the cure”, the father of a three-year-old boy with a rare disease writes to Premier Meloni

“Unblock the cure”, the father of a three-year-old boy with a rare disease writes to Premier Meloni

Simone, Sicilian, is 3 years old and suffers from Aadc deficiency, a serious rare disease. He is a candidate for the only approved gene therapy but in Italy he has not yet managed to get it. Parents write to Meloni and…

See also  UN Secretary-General: Lebanese "deserve the truth" about port bombing | UN News

