Armed men assaulted Churo Díaz's house in Valledupar

Armed men assaulted Churo Díaz's house in Valledupar

Four armed men entered Churo Díaz’s house in the city of Valledupar, taking personal belongings and a large amount of money. The subjects intimidated his wife Claudia Aponte, his daughter and also the work staff, keeping the cell phone and a chain.

The events occurred on Saturday, March 4, while the singer was out of town.

In January of this year, the Churo Díaz group was the victim of an armed robbery on Avenida Fundación in Valledupar, when the gang’s vehicle stopped at a bakery.

