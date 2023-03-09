Home Business Leonardo, boom in profits (+58.8%). Skyrocketing revenues from helicopters
Leonardo archives 2022 with results that confirm the path of growth and increase in profitability and cash generation of the group undertaken since 2018. orders show strong growth reaching over 17 billion, up by over 20% compared to 2021 and consolidating the portfolio at over 37 billion.

I revenues grew to 14,713 million euro showing a positive trend with growth of 4.1% (4.7% isoperimeter) compared to 2021 (14.1 billion), thanks mainly to the performance of helicopters e of defense electronicsboth in the European and in the US components.

Il ordinary net income is equal to 697 million euros, (587 million in the comparison period), benefits, in addition to the EBIT trend, from the lower impact of tax charges, while it reflects the negative impact of the charges related to the buyback transaction of USD-denominated bonds made by Leonardo US Holding LLC and fully described in the “Financial Transactions”.

The bottom line of the income statement closed with an increase in profit of 58.8%, equal to €932m (€mil. 587 in the comparison period), reflecting the capital gain realized with reference to the disposals of the businesses Global Enterprise Solutions e Advanced Acoustic Concepts Of Leonardo Drsillustrated in the “Industrial Operations” section.

