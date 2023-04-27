Home » understand its benefits and why this cheese is ideal for diets – MONDO MODA
O Cottage cheese it is rich in proteins, low in calories and low in fat, in addition to being fresh and mild in taste, contributing to a balanced and healthier diet. It is not by chance that its consumption has become popular in Brazil in recent decades.
This soft-tasting fresh cheese is recommended for anyone looking for a more nutritious diet. That’s because, in addition to being a versatile cheese, which can be eaten pure, on toast and bread, in addition to several recipes, both savory and sweet, Cottage is rich in protein. The product is the result of a mixture of curd grains and milk cream with salt, which provides a differentiated sensory experience.
In addition, cheese is related to the ability to help with weight loss, as combined with a low-calorie diet it is able to intensify weight loss and reduce fat accumulation. Likewise, according to PubMed Central, the US National Library of Medicine’s collection of biomedical data, Cottage stimulates satiety, similar to eggs.

Queijo Cottage @ Shutterstock

Cottage is also popular with professional and amateur athletes alike, as it can help build muscle mass alongside resistance training, according to PubMed Central. In the case of this type of cheese, 80% of its proteins are characterized by being of the casein type, a nutrient of the phosphoprotein type that is found in fresh milk and is absorbed slowly, which increases metabolism and muscle synthesis, according to the database.
Cottage cheese from Tirolez, the largest 100% Brazilian cheese industry, can be found throughout Brazil, available in 200g sizes and in economical 400g packaging, which ensures that consumers take more, paying less. In addition to the Zero Lactose version, developed especially for people who have lactose intolerance.
With this, Tirolez suggests two delicious and practical recipes that can be inserted into everyday life. The first is Tortinha Minuto, a light salty option with Cottage Tirolez; and Special Bananas, to bring sweets to the menu without breaking the diet.

Special Bananas

Banana with Cottage cheese @ publicity

Ingredients:
– 1 banana, peeled and cut in half lengthwise
– Cinnamon powder to taste
– 2 tablespoons Tirolez Cottage Cheese
– 1 tablespoon of honey

Preparation mode:
– On a plate, place the sliced ​​banana and sprinkle the cinnamon powder;
– Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds;
– Remove from the microwave and serve with Tirolez Cottage Cheese and honey.
– If desired, sprinkle more cinnamon to finish.
– Serve immediately.
Yield: 1 serving
Preparation time: 5 minutes
