Understanding the Visa Waiver Program: Restrictions and Requirements for Travel to the US

Title: Colombia Nearing Inclusion in US Visa Waiver Program (VWP)

Subtitle: Negotiations Underway to Secure Benefits for Colombian Travelers

Date: [current date]

In an effort to expand the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), Colombia is currently negotiating with the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to secure the same benefits enjoyed by citizens of 40 participating countries. The VWP permits citizens from these countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for stays of 90 days or less without requiring a visa. However, stringent requirements must be met to qualify for this program.

All citizens from visa-exempt countries who wish to travel temporarily to the United States under the VWP must obtain an electronic travel authorization through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before boarding a flight or ship bound for the United States.

At present, Chile is the only Latin American country that has been granted this privilege, while the VWP benefits are shared by various other countries worldwide. Nevertheless, it is vital to note that possessing travel authorization and being part of the VWP program does not guarantee admission into the United States. Travelers must still demonstrate their eligibility to enter US territory.

To be considered for the VWP, Colombia must meet five criteria established by the DHS, namely Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, Traveler Screening, Immigration Enforcement, and Travel/Identity Documents. Additionally, the country must reduce its annual visa denial rate to below 3%. Colombia is diligently working towards fulfilling these requirements, as demonstrated by the recent meeting involving the Colombian migration director, Carlos Fernando García, along with representatives from the National Police, the Attorney General’s Office, Civil Aeronautics, and other relevant entities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A positive outcome from these negotiations would bring tremendous benefits to Colombians seeking to travel to the United States. In support of this endeavor, a tweet published in April by the Colombian embassy in the USA expressed their commitment to work closely with DHS towards Colombia’s inclusion in the VWP. They further emphasized their determination to make this aspiration a reality, underscoring the strong diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

The VWP covers a wide range of countries, including Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Croatia, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

To travel without a visa under the VWP, individuals must possess valid authorization from the ESTA system before boarding a flight or ship bound for the United States. Additionally, passports must be valid for at least six months beyond the planned departure date from the United States (unless exempted by specific agreements between countries), and each member of a family must have their own passport, including infants and children.

Furthermore, an electronic passport is a requirement for VWP travel, as it contains an embedded electronic chip that can be scanned to verify the traveler’s identity.

The VWP allows for various activities, including tourism, visiting friends or relatives, medical treatment, participation in social events organized by fraternal, social, or service organizations, and participation in amateur musical, sports, or similar events or contests that are unpaid. Also, short recreational study periods unrelated to college degrees, such as a two-day cooking class while on vacation, are permitted under the VWP.

In most cases, an ESTA is valid for two years. However, it must be renewed if a new passport is issued, if there are changes in name, gender, or country of citizenship, or if there is a need to make modifications to any affirmative responses provided in the ESTA application.

Colombia’s inclusion in the VWP would open new doors for Colombian travelers and strengthen the relationship between the two countries. The ongoing negotiations demonstrate the government’s commitment to facilitate easier travel and foster greater opportunities for its citizens.

