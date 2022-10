LONDON – “A dirty agreement”. It is the accusation that the Labor leader Keir Starmer throws in the face of Rishi Sunak, on his debut day as prime minister in the House of Commons. The head of the opposition refers to the appointment of Suella Braverman as Minister of the Interior, one of the key posts of the new government: the result of an agreement that would be “dirty” for two reasons, according to Labor and also according to Scottish Liberal Democrats and independence activists.