The king of England has given the assent: Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. Charles III received at Buckingham Palace. as head of state, Sunak, 42, appointed yesterday with his appointment as leader of the majority Conservative Party to replace the ephemeral Liz Truss.

After the fall of Liz Truss the turmoil in the Tories party was palpable, but Sunak managed to impose his figure in a short time and with enough support to fulfill his role. At number 10 Downing Street, the first Prime Minister of Indian origins in the history of the United Kingdom gave a speech in which the protagonists were unity (in the country as in the party) and security. The ritual handover took place closely, with separate hearings of the outgoing premier and now of the incoming one. Sunak will now have to engage in the formation of a new government and in addressing the epochal economic crisis that is affecting his country, a task for which the first appointed by King Charles seems to feel ready:

«I am here to face a profound economic crisis. I want to immediately remedy the mistakes made ». These are the words that Sunak used, without sparing a reference to the “daring” management of the economy of Liz Truss. The new Downing Street tenant also praised his predecessor, stressing that he “was not wrong” in wanting to boost economic growth but “made mistakes.” These, he stressed, were not the result of “bad intentions”. However, “I have been appointed party leader and your prime minister, in part, to settle them, and the work begins now” by assuring that the government will work for economic stability but this means “difficult decisions to come”.

Sunak also received the support of another predecessor, Boris Johnson, who congratulated him on Twitter: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the time for every conservative to give our new prime minister their full and sincere support “. Sunak had held the role of economy minister in the Johnson government, but relations between the two fell apart when Sunak decided to no longer support Bojo by questioning his leadership. Johnson’s is a gesture of relaxation to which the neopremier’s thanks in response was not lacking: “I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as prime minister and I treasure his warmth and his generosity of spirit.”

The new head of the Tories added in his speech: “I have work to do to restore confidence, after everything that has happened. All I can say is that I am not afraid. I am here in front of you, ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics, to build a government that represents the best traditions of my party “