The Maratonina di San Biagio is ready to double: Sunday 30 October, the third edition of the half marathon organized by Atletica San Biagio will be combined with the debut of “Following the marathon”, a trial open to all, at free pace, over a distance of 7 km which for the first part will retrace the route of the half marathon.

Two events in one to involve the territory more and more: the half marathon for fans of the classic distance of 21.097 km and the recreational-motor test, without competitive purposes, intended above all for schools and families: classes with the greater number of participants of the institute including San Biagio di Callalta. The start of the half marathon will take place at 9.30 am from the sports facilities in Via Olimpia, where the marathon runner’s Holy Mass will also be held at 8. “Following the marathon” will start at 9.50 near the town hall.

“We said to ourselves that, once the state road closed for the marathon, we might as well open the event to all citizens – said Silvano Tomasi, president of Atletica San Biagio, at the official presentation of the event, which took place last night at the cultural center. Skholè -. We are ready to involve around 150 volunteers to ensure the success of the event. We invite everyone to participate, it will be a Sunday of sport and celebration, with the center of San Biagio free for once from cars ”.

“A winning bet for an event that continues to dream big and represents a source of pride for our community”, added Mayor Alberto Cappelletto, accompanied by councilors Marco Mion and Martina Cancian. Alongside the organizers also the Italian Athletics Federation, yesterday represented by the provincial president Dino Brunello and by the regional councilor Oddone Tubia, who underlined the importance of the activity carried out in the territory by Atletica San Biagio, a company that boasts over 250 members , mostly belonging to the youth sector, and is among the most active, at an organizational level, in the panorama of Venetian athletics.

Giacomo Esposito tries again: after the second places in 2019 and 2021, the 28-year-old from Montebelluna from Atletica San Biagio aims to establish himself at the finish line in San Biagio di Callalta. Giacomo is in good shape: on 9 October he raced in 1h06’36 ”at the Italian Championships in Pisa, a new personal best, and the victory appears within reach. Teammate Daniele Caruso is also to follow, seventh in 1h08’25 ”in 2021.

In the women’s field, the athlete to beat will be the 24-year-old Kenyan Esther Wangui Waweru (Atletica Brugnera Friulintagli), third last year behind the Ethiopians Ayele and Wolkeba. Waweru has a personal best of 1h12’29 “, achieved in Turin in 2019 and in the last month, once she returned to Italy from Kenya, she ran in 1h15’22” in Vinovo (October 2) and in 1h16’04 “in Darfo Boario (9 October). From the podium also the expert Sonia Lopes (Boscaini Runners), Cape Verdean by adoption from Verona, 1h20’49 ”of seasonal record (Pinzolo, 18 September), fifth last year a few weeks after the victory in the Half of Treviso.

The path of the San Biagio Marathon will be identical to that of the first two editions. The start will take place near the athletics track of San Biagio di Callalta, while the finish line will be placed in front of the town hall. The track, with category A FIDAL homologation, will be a sort of completely flat ring, to be covered counterclockwise, which will also touch the hamlets of Rovarè, Sant’Andrea di Barbarana, Fagarè and Cavriè.

A particularly significant moment will be represented by the transit of the athletes in front of the Military Memorial of Fagarè, a funeral monument in which rest the remains of over 10,000 soldiers who died during the bloody battles that were fought along the banks of the Piave between 1917 and 1918. The Passing in front of the Military Memorial, whose image will also be reproduced on the medal that the athletes will receive at the finish line, will take place during the eighth kilometer, just before a turning point that will lead the athletes to travel along the Postojna regional road in both directions of gear.

Registrations will remain open until the eve of the race at a cost of 25 euros (23 for companies with a minimum of ten athletes). The distribution of bibs and race packs will take place on Friday 28 October (from 16 to 19.30) and Saturday 29 October (from 9 to 12 and from 14 to 19), at the Morandin farm in via Cavriè in San Biagio di Callalta, and on Sunday October 30 (from 7.30 to 8.30), at the sports facilities in via Olimpia (starting area) in San Biagio di Callalta. The countdown can begin.