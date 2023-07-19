Home » United States, a one-year-old girl dies from a gunshot wound: her three-year-old brother shoots
United States, a one-year-old girl dies from a gunshot wound: her three-year-old brother shoots

by admin
United States, a one-year-old girl dies from a gunshot wound: her three-year-old brother shoots

And gunshot accidentally left the hands of a three year old childhitting the little sister of just one yearwho died within a few hours after being transported to the Palomar hospital in San Diegoin California. A tragedy on which the homicide unit of the Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation and which still appears surrounded by unclear circumstances. As reported by the newspaper The San Diego Union Tribunethe authorities of Fallbrook – municipality of the county of San Diego – reported that the call to the emergency services came from the apartment of the two children, without however clarifying whether they were the parents to throw the alarmnor if they were the same present in the house at the time the accident took place.

