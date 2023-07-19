Hickelsberger-Füller honored as player of the year

Immediately before the women’s international match between Austria and Iceland in Wr. Neustadt, ÖFB offensive player Julia Hickelsberger-Füller received the award as Austria’s footballer of the year 2022. The currently ailing 23-year-old in the service of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim received the trophy from APA sports department head Birgit Egarter. The election was carried out by the APA among those responsible for sport at the ten women’s Bundesliga clubs.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl

Hickelsberger-Füller watched the friendly against the Icelanders as a spectator. She had to undergo knee surgery in early March.

