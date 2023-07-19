Home » Man completely freaked out in front of the police department in Klagenfurt
A 38-year-old from Klagenfurt rode his bike to the Carinthia state police headquarters on Tuesday around 1 p.m., probably in an intoxicated state. Noticing that the front gate was already locked, he began banging against a nearby stone wall and throwing objects around.

A police officer noticed this and tried to calm the 38-year-old, but was unsuccessful. The 38-year-old became more and more aggressive, so another officer came to his colleague’s aid. Even this could not calm the man down.

Finally, several police officers had to intervene. After insulting all people, institutions and police officers, he was arrested after repeated warnings. He was taken to the Klagenfurt police detention center.

