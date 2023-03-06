5
A “Trojan horse” in every American port. No longer just the balloons and the app loved by the very young TikTok: now the American authorities fear that the Dragon is also spying through the gigantic “Made in China” cranes that dominate all the main ports of the United States, including the military ones. They told the Wall Street Journal some US officials who prefer to remain anonymous.
